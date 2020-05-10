Uganda Airlines CEO Cornwell Muleya has revealed that the national carrier will receive its new airbus aircraft in December.

In an interview, Muleya said despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the national carrier will receive its aircraft later this year.

“In relation to international operations, we are still targeting to receive our new aircraft in the last quarter; at least by December 2020 so that we start operations by early 2021.We are targeting mainly three connections to overseas markets which is Dubai, London and Chinese market in Guangzhou.”

According to experts, flights to Dubai, London and China will be a step in the right direction since the country has a lot of interests in those destinations.

Dubai is a hub for a number of activities including trade, work and tourism, and therefore, many people fly to the city.

Many Ugandans working in Middle East will therefore be flying using the national carrier since almost all of them have to go through Dubai.

Also, many people flying to North African countries have to first reach Dubai before connecting to their destinations; the Uganda Airlines will therefore come in handy.

The flights to China will also be welcomed by many Ugandans, especially traders who ply the route on several occasions to do business in several Chinese cities.

Uganda last year revived its national carrier that had been grounded for over 18 years.

Uganda order for two wide body A330-800 Neo long haul fleet aircraft whose manufacture is almost complete according to the French manufacturer- Airbus.

The country last year secured its two Airbus A330-800Neo order, after paying $20 million to the manufacturers as the country gears up for the second phase of its growth plan with long overhaul flights after the regional ones started last year.

President Museveni last year said the airline will earn government an extra $450 million that was going to other airlines.