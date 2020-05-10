If you did suspect that your partner may have been dabbling in something outside of the relationship, it’s not safe to assume that’s over, just because you’re all locked inside. If there’s a history of infidelity or you sniffed something out before, know that these stressful times may have your partner looking for even more reasons to stray. Here are six signs a man is talking to his side-dish during quarantine.

He never leaves his phone’s side

He’s extremely attached to his phone. He never leaves it on a kitchen table or couch or side table for even a second. If he realizes he’s almost done this, he rapidly backtracks, swoops it up, and puts it in his pocket. On the rare occasion he’s misplaced his phone, he became panicked, and aggravated, accusing you of putting it somewhere.

He takes a lot of calls outside

He’s always taking phone calls outside. He claims he just wants some fresh air and he’s taking work calls out there, or calling his mom.

The rhythm is weird, too. Sometimes he’ll come in from a long walk, his phone will ring, and he’ll turn around to go right back outside. Could be a side-dish calling him right back after hanging up on him.

He takes some calls in the bathroom

You’ve caught wind of the fact that he goes in the bathroom, turns on the shower, and then…talks on the phone. Oh, and he locks the bathroom door during these times of course. There was a time when he’d always leave the bathroom door open, in case you wanted to join him in the shower. But not so anymore.

He stays up late for no reason

He never comes to bed at the same time as you. He claims he has things to do. Like what? Nobody is doing anything. We are all under stay-at-home orders. There’s a good chance the night hours, when you’re asleep, are the best times for him to talk to his side-dish.

He’s added extra passwords to his devices

You’ve noticed that suddenly, if his laptop is left unattended for a minute, the screen locks and requires a password. And on his phone, new messages just come in as “new message” rather than the content of the message or the name of the sender. You don’t recall these security measures being in place before you two were stuck at home all day together.

He doesn’t feel like having sex with you

He’s got no sex drive going in your direction. You’ve tried to initiate and he just says he isn’t in the mood. He claims that the pandemic has him too stressed to have sex. But, honestly, you’ve known him through many personally stressful times in his life and those never stopped him from wanting to get it on.