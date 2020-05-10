The Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake, has rejected government’s statement that it was not responsible for the injuries inflicted on his body.

During a parliamentary session last week, the state minister for Internal Affairs, Obiga Kania said Zaake had injured himself during the process of his arrest.

But while speaking to the media on Saturday, the legislator said the minister should come out and apologize for lying to the nation about his health condition.

“Whatever the minister told the parliament, whatever the police told the country is not true and I know all that will be proved by the court, “said Zaake.

Zaake was discharged from the hospital after several days of treatment.

He was arrested from his home in Mityana for allegedly distributing food to the locals contrary to the Covid-19 presidential directives.

Kawempe North MP, Latif Ssebagala who escorted the legislator to his home in Nalumunye Wakiso district, expressed his displeasure about how Zaake was treated while under police detention.

“When you look at the statement presented by the state minister for Internal Affairs, it was laughable. We are going to examine that statement and also come up with a position because Zaake has been tortured, “he said.

Bridget Namirembe, the wife to the legislator expressed hope that Zaake will recover quickly.

“We are back home although he is still going to continue with physiotherapy treatment and we have hope that he will recover as soon as possible,”she said.