On this day, there are several messages to different women and mothers. Those with mother’s present have splashed the timelines with pictures of their mothers and themselves merrymaking, while those whose mothers have left this world are sinking in sorrow on each post.

Well, there is are two categories of mothers I would like to celebrate today;

1- The mothers who have died while giving birth: For months you carried these children and kept communicating with them, you keep very beautiful images of what it would look like holding this child in your hands, made plans, bought cute clothes and even selected names. In many cases, as is for today’s setting, your friends threw you a baby shower, filled with confetti and cake and there was so much joy.

I can see you talking to the child in your womb, listening carefully to the kicks and twists, and anticipating so much happiness on the day you will finally look at this bundle of JOY.

Some of you left the children behind, and to some, you left with the children to a world where you will keep looking at each other and looking down on all of us as mother and child saint. I sometimes think you are the two people we see inside the moon when it lights.

To those who left their children behind, may God grant your kinsmen the grace to fulfill the dreams you had for these children.

I do celebrate you, you wanted the gift of motherhood so much, but it could not be. You wanted to be around so much, but it could not be, you prayed so much to be involved, but it could not happen.

Wherever you are, may you continue to walk in the light of the Lord, and be blessed now and forever. May the children you left behind never lack, may they never want, may they never see mistreatment. And May your souls rest in peace; HAPPY MOTHERS’ DAY to you.

2. The women who have genuinely and honestly looked for children and have not yet given birth. You are willing to be a mother to anything and anyone, you pray each time to God to grant you even if half a child, but at the end of the ‘month’ you see your period.

You see children in your dreams, children on people’s status updates, children in church, children adverts on TV but no children in your womb.

Today, you have been to many baby showers, but none is yours, you have been to a litany of hospitals and fertility clinics, but no results. You have even gone herbal, but no positivity.

Sometimes, you have tried to put clothes inside your dress just to assume how it will be if you were pregnant. You have so many questions from everyone on when you will give birth that you have started hiding from them. Worse still, you are in a marriage falling apart because you have failed to conceive.

Today is no different, you are a mother at heart and through intention. May God bless your womb, may you find happiness. I pray for a miracle in your life, I pray for joy in your house, and I pray that you will inspire other younger women having the same problem. HAPPY MOTHERS’ DAY TO YOU.

