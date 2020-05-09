Saturday Night Live (SNL) the most explosive live musical show in the land which airs on NBS TV has got a new partner.

It is Pepsi, through its brand, Sting Energy drink.

In announcement yesterday, Timothy Luzinda, the acting Marketing Manager at Crown Beverages, the makers of Pepsi, said the firm was happy to team up with Next Media to sponsor the show that airs every saturday starting at 10.00PM.

“We are happy about the sponsorship of SNL as its currently the most watched live entertainment show in Uganda. It is a high energy dance show that mirrors perfectly well with Sting Energy drink. We have lots of activations in which our fans will win lots of prizes,” he said.

Joe Kigozi, the Chief Strategy Officer Next Media Services said the sponsorship by Pepsi was vindication that NBS TV has the best entertainment programmes.

“We are delighted to have Pepsi come on board to sponsor Saturday Night Live. Their sponsorship is a very timely one, as well as a vote of confidence in one the oldest and most consistent TV entertainment shows. Pepsi has been on the frontline of supporting the entertainment industry and this is a testimony of their commitment, as well as proof that SNL is this highly-rated,” said Kigozi.