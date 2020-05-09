Ardent people power pressure group supporter, activist and blogger Ashburg Kato has rubbished claims from fellow Bobi Wine supporters labeling him a sell-out because he picked relief food from Museveni’s son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Muhoozi acting through events promoter Balaam Barugahara donated over 200 bags of posho in yellow sacks to bloggers and social media influencers.

The food would then be picked by People Power’s Ashburg Kato, causing criticism to the latter for reportedly switching allegiance from Bobi.

Many social media commentators castigated Ashburg Kato for being a traitor and giving in to the buttered bread from Museveni and his cronies.

However, an undeterred Ashburg instead went ahead to receive the relief food from Balaam and further lambasted those who were attacking him.

“Let us take politics out of this, the food does not belong to NRM, Covid-19, people power, or UPC. The food is from someone. As an impact blogger, I asked for relief food on behalf of my fellow bloggers, I did not directly ask from parties,” Ashburg said.

“I can not refuse food because it is coming from Muhoozi or Balaam. Even Bobi also donated food to Museveni’s government. This has nothing to do with politics. I thank Gen Muhoozi,” he added.

Ashburg Kato has recently been accused of receiving hefty sums of money from President Museveni to switch from People Power.