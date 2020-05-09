The Judiciary Permanent Secretary, Pius Bigirimana has inspected the ongoing construction works for the twin seven-floor building that will house the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal in Kampala.

Speaking as he led Bigirimana on a guided tour, Dr. Eng. Christopher Ebal, Judiciary’s Commissioner for Engineering and Technical Services said the contractor is working around the clock to ensure works on schedule as well as taking the necessary precautions in live with the Covid-19 directives.

According to Dr. Ebal by end of May, the base slab will be complete and “everything will be in motion”.

Bigirimana hailed the contractors for continuing with the works despite the ongoing lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have maintained my office work routine to ensure that everything keeps running here. This is a very important project for both the Judiciary and the country and we wouldn’t even want the prevailing circumstances to affect or delay the project,”Bigirimana said.

He noted that with the buildings in place, the Judiciary would save at least Shs6 billion it pays annually in rent for the appellate courts.

The structures will be customized courthouses with modern courtrooms, chambers for the justices, mediation rooms, a gym and restaurant, among other amenities.

While presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony on December 5, 2019, the Chief Justice, Bart M. Katureebe, said the project was part of a larger one, which aims at ensuring that the Judiciary is transformed.

“This project started in 1999 and has moved through many stages including the use of Public Private Partnership. I am therefore glad that this project constitutes part of the measures that the Judiciary is undertaking to meet the service level expectations from our customers by providing physical access to justice,” he said.

The seven -floor building whose construction is undertaken by Seyani Brothers will house the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court but will also have two basement floors and parking for 226 vehicles.

The construction of the shs63.9 billion building is expected to be completed in two years and is fully funded by the Ugandan government.