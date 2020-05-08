By Godfrey Mwesigye

The refugee communities all over the world are at heightened risk as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented socioeconomic impact globally as the economies have put a halt on jobs and the livelihoods have faced a drastic decline than ever before.

The evidence of a deeper and colossal impact of the COVID-19 crisis on refugees and internally displaced persons is devastating. UNHCR reports indicate that across the North Africa and the Middle East alone over 350,000 refugees and internally displaced persons have already experienced a pinch from the crisis as the majority are seeking for urgent financial assistance to meet their daily basic needs.

Uganda currently hosts about 1.4 million refugees and asylum seekers under her open-door policy and 82% of them are women and children. This pandemic presents a worrying situation for the refugees in Uganda as the country is under a lockdown hence worsening the pre-existing challenges in the refugee settlements.

A report by the Centre for Policy Analysis in 2018 indicated that there was significant pressure on the social services in the refugee host communities of Hoima, Lamwo, Yumbe and Moyo. During the times such as these when schools are suspended, public transport and most of the non-food businesses are halted, the social-economic livelihood of refugees is more demanding than ever before.

In the settlements where they live in makeshift shelters which are very close to each other, social distancing is almost impossible, food distribution and access to necessity services such as healthcare is curtailed by the movement restrictions resulting from the lockdown and evening curfews.

The situation is worse among the urban refugees since they are not in gazetted settlements where they can easily receive food aid from the refugee supporting agencies, and cannot benefit from government relief to the vulnerable since they have no national identity cards.

Refugee women, girls and the children are more likely to suffer the negative consequences of the corona crisis than the men, for example, they are prone to sexual harassment and other forms of violence as they now spend more time with their abusers and cannot easily access health care. The cases of domestic Uganda have since increased from the time the country was put on lockdown and such cases among the vulnerable groups such as the refugees should not go unattended to.

How COVID-19 worsens the vulnerability of the refugees and asylum seekers?

As per the presidential directives, movements in and outside the country were halted which implies that those seeking refuge and asylum in Uganda cannot be allowed in at this time. People were directed to stay where they were. It should also be remembered that the World Food Programme in Uganda announced a reduction in support to the refugees by 30% due to a reduction in funding.

This means that families of the refugees in Uganda that largely depend on food relief are at a higher risk of starvation. As aforementioned, this heightens the risks of the women and girls, in the refugee settlements, to various forms of exploitation in exchange for food. More cases of sexual harassment and intimate partner violence are more likely to increase among women and girls who are confined with their abusers in the settlements. Some girls may be forced into survival sex activities and or child marriages by their parents and caretakers.

Way forward

Government interventions through the National Taskforce and the District Taskforces have not put into consideration this more vulnerable category—the refugees. These are the critical times to practice the Ubuntuism—as Ugandans to support the aliens not because we have much but because we feel for our brothers and sisters. Many Ugandans have already shown ‘good hearts’ by donating to the Taskforces, it is also possible that we can show care to the refugee community.

We must stand with the refugees and the displaced persons in Uganda. Part V of the Refugee Act 2006 provides for the refugee rights while in Uganda and hence all the stakeholders including the Office of the Prime Minister, UNHCR, partners in the Humanitarian work and human rights defenders must ensure that the rights of all the refugees are defended especially during this crisis.

About the author:

Godfrey Mwesigye is a Senior Researcher and Analyst at Centre for Policy Analysis and Parliament Watch Uganda. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @GodfreymwesieJ