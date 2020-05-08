In the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak and associated shutdowns and shelter in place orders, more people than ever have found themselves out of work, underemployed, or in dire need of some extra cash.

No one really knows how long it’ll be until our lives return to normal, and that means the unemployment rate may very well get worse before it gets better.

But don’t despair yet: From getting creative with distanced work, to turning your newfound organizing fervor into cash, there are ways to make money during the coronavirus outbreak.

Take a look at your budget

One of the easiest ways to “make” money is to find it in your existing budget.

Many people find themselves spending less on entertainment and eating out these days, giving you more financial wiggle room in that area. But sitting down and taking a look at your expenses can help you determine where else you can cut.

Now might not be the time to give up streaming services and other extras like gym memberships and little luxuries.

Consider temporary delivery work

Grocery stores and food pick-up and delivery services may also be able to use your help as more customers order in and stock up to shelter in place.

Just make sure to keep your own health and safety at top-of-mind and review personal protective equipment guidelines before you do.

Look into tutoring

Anyone with an educational background or even a knack for organization and a lot of patience can pick up extra work in education — from afar.

With many schools closed and kids climbing the walls, offering homework help, distance learning, or even homeschooling can help give parents a much-needed break.

Teach a class online

Those with specialized skills or talents may also consider offering lessons.

Think software, or even technology help for others stuck at home and itching to fill their time.

Websites like Teachable can help you build and promote your own online courses, in whatever area matches your expertise.

Help people get fit from home

With so many stuck at home away from their usual gyms, yoga studios, and Crossfit communities, now is a great time for those with fitness certification to take their talents online.

Many fitness professionals have begun offering classes on video platforms like Zoom, so you may want to check out a few of those to get a sense of how they run before hosting your own.

And if you love working out and want to take it a step further, consider getting certified to teach.

Become a podcaster or blogger

While it’s not a surefire money-maker, podcasting and blogging can help you build a platform that can pay off in the long term.

All you need to get started is your medium of choice – be that Instagram, YouTube, your own website, or a podcast. All you need is a smartphone and something to say and you’re on your way.