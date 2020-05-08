A Local Defence Unit personnel who on Friday afternoon shot dead a boda boda rider and injured a woman he was carrying has been gunned down.

A trigger happy LDU personnel identified as Robert Muyaga shot dead Francis Musasizi , the LC1 chairman for Rutovu B cell, Kigenyi parish, Mugango subcounty in Lwengo district whereas Jackline Nagasha who was a passenger on the boda boda was injured.

In the incident captured on a cctv camera along Elgin Street in Masaka, the LDU officer is seen going near the motorcycle as Nagasha sat.

Muyaga later opened fire at the woman who fell off the motorcycle before later shooting at the rider twice, killing him instantly.

In the footage, the shooter is seen vanishing in thin air.

According to the UPDF spokesperson, the army dispatched a team to arrest the suspect but was later gunned down in an exchange.

“I condemn the shooting by a member of the reserve forces that resulted into the death of two civilians. The killer has since been shot dead in an exchange of fire with a UPDF squad while resisting arrest,”Brig. Karemire said.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Investigations into the incident have commenced.”

This website has however learnt that the LDU officer suspected the LC1 chairman of having a love affair with Nagasha with whom he also had a love affair and it is suspect led to the murder.