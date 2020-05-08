Jinja Resident District Commissioner ( RDC) Eric Sakwa has been interdicted pending his court case.

Sakwa was recently remanded to Kirinya government prison over manslaughter before he was released on bail.

However, in a May,4 letter by Haji Yunus Kakande, the Secretary in the Office of the President, Sakwa has been asked to move aside pending investigations.

“In accordance with section F-S paragraph 8 of the Public Service Standing Orders(2010),you are hereby interdicted in your position as a Resident District Commissioner and therefore barred from exercising the powers and functions of your office with immediate effect,” the letter reads in part.

Consequently, Sakwa has been barred from carrying out duties as the Jinja RDC, stopped from leaving the country without clearance from the Office of the President but will also receive only half of his salary and the other half would only be refunded in case the interdiction is lifted and charges dropped.

“You are required to hand over any government property in your possession in accordance with the laid down procedure and regulations. Please hand over to the District Internal Security Officer for Jinja who will in addition to his schedule or duties perform the responsibilities of the JINJA RDC until otherwise advised or decided accordingly,” the letter says.

The same letter is copied to the Minister for Presidency, the head of Public Service but also the Jinja DISO.

Woes

Sakwa’s woes started last month when he was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Sakwa is accused of using an iron hand while implementing the presidential guidelines on containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecution alleges that Sakwa, 38, together with Bazimbyewa Bumali, 19, a mechanic and Mohammed Simba alias Meddie, 31, and a businessman in Jinja between March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully caused the death of Charles Isanga, a businessman in the area.

It is also alleged that Sakwa together with his accomplices stole Shs80,000, three crates of beer, eight trays of eggs, sachets of waragi and soda all valued at approximately Shs429,000, still the property of the said Isanga.

The crime of man slaughter carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment on conviction.

Sakwa recently blamed his woes on Jinja West Member of Parliament (MP), Moses Grace Balyeku.

“Balyeku is the one who engineered everything; of course he denies but he is the one who does all that,”Sakwa told Daily Monitor early this week.

However, in response, Balyeku has denied the allegations, saying: “Is police paid to do its work? Let’s respect the Uganda Police Force.”

“I have no problem with [Eric] Sakwa that necessitates me to go to that level of arresting him. I am not a police officer, minister in government or army officer but an ordinary backbencher in Parliament. I don’t have those powers to make court sit at 4pm,” he told the newspaper.