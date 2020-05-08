President Museveni has said facemasks are not a decoration as many Ugandans say but noted they will help in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

“People seem not to understand the value of these masks. These are not a decoration. We don’t want you to be seen with the mask hanging around your neck,”Museveni said on Thursday.

The president insisted that the equipment is for protection of people’s lives against the spread of the deadly virus.

“Put your mask on when in public to avoid contaminating the air and spreading disease to others, especially now that we are dealing with a disease that spreads so fast. Even when you are speaking, leave the mask on because if you remove and speak, you are infecting the air. Also, the hands you are fidgeting with while removing the mask can bring the infection.”

Museveni’s message comes at a time when police has started enforcing the presidential directive on wearing masks in the public.

“It is a measure that has to be enforced because if it is coming from the president, it is already an order. We are going to use holistic approaches to enforce it,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said on Wednesday.

On Monday, President Museveni said while easing the lockdown that since there is no vaccine or treatment yet for Covid-19, the only way out now is preventing its spread.

He said that it is now mandatory for everyone leaving their house to put on a facemask.

“We are going to make it mandatory to cover the face with a cloth mask…because the virus rides on the droplets; it cannot fly by its self. The mask may become a seedbed, of the virus,” Museveni said.

Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases are now at 101 , whereas 55 of these have fully recovered and have since been discharged.