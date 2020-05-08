At least one Tanzanian truck driver tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the national tally of confirmed cases in the country to 101.

According to the ministry of Health, the truck driver a 32 year old Tanzanian national who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula border.

“One new COVID-19 case confirmed from 3,091 samples of truck drivers,” The Ministry said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, 718 samples that were taken from communities tested negative for COVID-19.

Uganda has not any Coronavirus related deaths. 55 patients have so far been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 twice in a space of 24 hours.