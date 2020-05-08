By Curthbert Kigozi

At least sixty one ungazetted landing sites around Lake Albert are to be closed by an inter agency taskforce in the spirit of plugging porous borders in Covid19 fight. Maj. Gen Leopold Kyanda confirmed decision after meeting with Bunyoro regional leaders.

Major General Kyanda said that, “We have gone through these landing sites and assessed that they are danger and agreed to reduce them from 200 to 61 in the first phase.”

One hundred and thirty nine landing sites will be closed in the second phase, Maj General Kyanda added. He declined to reveal when the second phase of closures would begin.

Kyanda said that the task force was concerned at the rising number of Coronavirus cases being registered in the country as they are imported by truck drivers and travelers.

He said the decision to monitor the borders more closely is therefore in line with a directive from President Yoweri Museveni who called for stricter controls at all of Uganda’s borders.

Kyanda noted that in actuality only six landing sites are recognized by the authorities. The authorized landing sites will remain open.

The authorised landing sites are Kitebile, Kaiso, Sebagoro, Songa Wanseko, and Butiaba. President Museveni okayed the operations of essential workers like farmers and fishermen during the nation-wide lockdown that started on March 31