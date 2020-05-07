The confirmed coronavirus cases in Uganda have reached 100 after two people tested positive on Wednesday evening.

“Today, May, 6, 2020, two new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed from the 3071 samples of truck drivers. The new cases arrived from Kenya via Malaba and are Eritrean and Kenyan nationals,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The Ministry also revealed that as part of the on-going rapid assessment survey, all the 438 community samples tested on Wednesday turned out negative.

Government kicked off a rapid assessment survey in a bid to assess the prevalence of the deadly virus among Ugandan communities.

The exercise targeting 20,000 people will see truck drivers and communities along their routes, border crossings and their communities, health workers, market vendors, weigh bridge areas and communities around, religious leaders, roads law enforcement officers including Police, LDUs and the UPDF tested.

The tests will also be carried out on police and prison cells, teachers from selected schools( both day and boarding), taxi drivers and fishing communities.

The exercise has so far seen a police officer in Masindi test positive.

However, on the other side, the issue of truck drivers who are the biggest source of the new infections in the country is still a matter of concern.

Uganda’s confirmed cases are at 100 whereas the recoveries are at 55.