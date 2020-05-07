Bernhard Glanser Berry, a German national accused of abusing minors under his care has succumbed to cancer, the Nile Post has learnt.

The ailing Glanser was on Wednesday released on bail by court in Kampala but he passed on a day later before his lawyers processed clearance to take him for treatment at the Uganda Cancer Institute.

“It is true he died this morning at 8am,” Uganda Prisons Services spokesperson, Frank Baine told this website in a phone interview.

“He was taken to Luzira but they realized he was badly off so they took him to Mulago at about 6pm.”

On Wednesday, he was granted bail after a letter from Dr. Jackson Orem, the Executive Director Uganda Cancer Institute recommended that Glanser be transferred abroad for comprehensive treatment.

His lawyers also presented to court a letter from Luzira indicating that the German national could soon die if he did not get medical attention.

“The cancerous wound on the cheek has got worse and his health is dangerously deteriorating. Our concern is that the accused could die in prison and thus can cause a lot of embarrassment for the government and the country”, the letter dated April 22nd 2020 read in part.

High Court Judge Moses Kazibwe consequently granted the 73 year-old bail to enable him get treatment.

Glanser, the director of Ssese Humanitarian Services, a German/Belgian humanitarian initiative providing rehabilitation services and psychosocial care to victims of sexual offences, was arrested after two children under his care accused him of sexual abuse.

The minors aged between 12 and 14, said that Glaser had repeatedly defiled them since 2007.

He faced charges related to aggravated trafficking of children, aggravated defilement, indecent assault and operating unapproved children’s home under “Ssese Humanitarian Services.”

Prosecution alleges that Glanser committed the said crimes between 2007 and 2013 at Mwena Landing Site in Kalangala district when he abused the power and authority of minors that were under his care by sexually assaulting them.