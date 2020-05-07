The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda has launched a nationwide food distribution campaign for the less advantaged people during this COVID-19 period starting with Wakiso District.

The team that is led by the mufti of Uganda ,Sheik Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje said this will be one way of giving back to the believers.

Mubajje said they will mainly focus on the people within urban areas.

He made the remarks during the launch of the campaign in Masajja Makindye division yesterday.

“Some people have donated to the government and they are still donating to the Inter-Religious Council. Let’s work together to see that for areas which the government has not reached,we supplement the efforts by distributing food,”said Mubajje.

He also noted that the distribution of food aid will focus only on vulnerable people who are greatly affected by Covid-19.

Joshua Lwere, the head the body that brings together pentecostal churches said unlike the government procedure of giving food to each individual in a home, the campaign will focus on the household.

He said among the things to be distributed include food items and other household necessities which will come from the task force and the well-wishers.

“We are getting all kinds of things and we will give out things like salt, jik, food, soap among others which the task force might not have a plan for,”he said.