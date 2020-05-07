The Uganda Red Cross Society has kicked off an assessment exercise in Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts in order to offer humanitarian assistance to locals after several rivers burst their banks.

The situation turned worst after rivers Nyamwamba in Kasese town, Mubuku and Nyamughasana burst their banks to spill water into the nearby communities whereas rolling stones were also on the move on the slopes of Mountain Rwenzori due to the bursting rivers .

River Lamia at the Ugandan border with DRC also burst its banks.

According to the Uganda Red Cross spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita the heavy rains in the area saw a number of rivers in the three districts flood and consequently bursting their banks.

“In Kasese, rivers Nyamwamba and Mubuku both burst their banks and the heavy water overflow has affected areas of Kasese district that include; Base camp lower, Kitooro, Kirembe, Kizungu, Karusandara, Kisinga, Bugoye, Maliba among other major towns,”Nakasiita said.

In Bundibugyo, she said that flooding by river Lamiya saw a number of areas affected including Lamiya 1, Lamiya II, Lamiya Central, Mulungitanwa III, Mulungitanwa II, Mulungitanwa I, Katoke, Kisenyi, Kitumba, Bundinjogya South, Kanangungu parishes, Busunga, Mulungitanwa, Lamiya.

These have all flooded.

In Ntoroko, the situation is no different with areas worst hit including Rwangoru A, Rwangara B, Rwangara Kasenyi, Kamuga A, Kamuga B, Katanga North, Kantanga B, Kagonzeboha A, and Kagonzeboha B.

“Through our branch offices in those areas, we have dispatched a team to conduct rapid assessment and establish magnitude of the disasters, numbers of people affected the immediate needs of the people and this will inform our response plan,”Nakasiita noted.

“Uganda Red Cross remains committed to supporting people as per our emergency preparedness and response guidelines, and within our resource capacity.”

Early this year, guided by the Uganda Meteorological data, Red Cross issued a climate change weather outlook for the months of March, April and May where rains above normal were predicted and communities asked to prepare accordingly.