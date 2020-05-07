Members of Parliament call for review of the learner’s programme developed by the Ministry of Education to keep learners engaged during the COVID19 lock down.

In her communication during the plenary sitting on 06 May 2020, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said that the programme currently broadcast on only UBC radio and television is not benefiting all learners.

“Broadcast hours are awkward. It is done early in the mornings and yet some learners in rural areas go to the garden; this means they are left out,” she said.

Kadaga added that the self-study materials currently being distributed are insufficient. She gave the example of Kamuli district which she said has over 17,000 learners and yet only 2,000 packs of learning materials were distributed.

Bunyole West MP, Hon. James Waluswaka called for suspension of the learning programming, saying that in it is discriminative in its current state.

Hon. Elijah Okupa (FDC, Kasilo County) said that continuing with the programme without review will divide the country.

“Why would we want to divide the nation because those that have access will benefit while those who don’t have access wont. Every home does not have a capability to acquire a radio,” Okupa said.

The Minister of State for Education, Hon John Chrysostom Muyingo said all the gaps will be addressed. He said that the Ministry is engaging all owners of radios to broadcast the programmes and adjust the hours to benefit all.

“By end of the week, all the radio stations will be able to broadcast the learning programmes,” he said.

He added that the learning materials will be distributed through the district and local leaders to ensure all learners receive the materials.

Kitagwenda County MP, Hon Abbas Agaba sought clarification on whether the learners materials are a continuation of the syllabus or “they are intended for revision and to keep the minds of the students fresh”.

Muyingo clarified that the materials are intended to help learners with revision, adding that any new topics will be handled when the term re-opens.

The Ministry of Education and Sports in partnership with several media houses started the learners programme where students and pupils are engaged in revision during the COVID19 lockdown. This is aimed at keeping the learners’ busy and occupied while at home.

The ministry is also printing materials and distributing them through newspapers and others have been sent to the different parts of the country through courier.

Students with internet access are also able to get some of the materials online.