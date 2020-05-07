Legislators have renewed calls for repatriation of Ugandans stranded abroad following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Hon. Anna Adeke Ebaju (Indep., National Female Youth) who raised a matter during plenary sitting on 06 May 2020, said that over 70 students are stranded in the United States of America while several Ugandans have been rendered jobless in East African countries including Tanzania and Rwanda.

She urged government to emulate their East African counterparts who have repatriated their citizens.

“Countries like Rwanda and Kenya have repatriated their citizens. Ugandans are stranded abroad and I am speaking for young people who have nowhere to go,” said Adeke.

Hon. Monica Amoding (NRM, Kumi district) said that the situation of Ugandans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is alarming, as majority are infected with the virus.

She said that over 30,000 Ugandans who went under several labour export companies are stranded because they have been rendered redundant following the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Majority are camped in hostels and were told that by April they need to return to their country. Those who are sick cannot receive treatment but recovering naturally,” she said.

Amoding asked government to emulate Germany and the United States of America that have repatriated their citizens from Uganda.

Kilak South MP, Hon. Gilbert Olanya called for the repatriation of the King of Acholi, Rwot David Onen Acana II who he said is stranded in London.

“Government should repatriate our King back to Acholi,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to update the country on plans to rescue Ugandans abroad.