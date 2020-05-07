The Minister for the Presidency, Esther Mbayo, has asked people not to forget about Sexually Transmitted Diseases(STDs) expressing concern over the deteriorating effort towards the fight against HIV/AIDS.

She made the remarks while addressing the media on the preparations for the celebrations of the Candlelight Day which commemorates all those who died of HIV/AIDS.

Speaking ahead of the celebrations that will be held on 17th May, Mabyo urged the public to stand with people living with HIV/AIDS.

She said many people have now devoted effort in the fight against coronavirus forgetting about HIV/AIDs thus putting the lives of people living with HIV in danger.

“Currently, a lot of our national effort is geared towards management and prevention of spread of Covid-19 however, I want to use this opportunity to remind the country that we should not relax on the effort and commitment towards fighting HIV/AIDs,”she said.

She said the disease continues to claims lives of many Ugandans due to relaxation asking Ugandans to step up the fight before the situation worsen.

Mbayo said government has made provision for people to access to ARVS during this lockdown.

“We are trying as much as possible so that everybody is served. Everybody has a right to live and access to medical facilities. I want to assure you that government is trying to put things in place for the community,”she noted.

The national chairman of the people living with HIV/AIDS, Dr Stephen Watiti called upon people distributing food relief to consider HIV/Aids patients.

He said many people with HIV/AIDS get side-effects when they take their drugs without eating food.

“They are not taking their drugs in time because the food is not available. We request that people living with HIV should be regarded as priority population like children ,pregnant mothers among others so that they are able to swallow their medicine , “he said.