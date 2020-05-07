The minister for ICT and National Guidance,Judith Nabakooba,has applauded the media for their vital role in the fight against Covid-19.

She made the remarks yesterday while meeting the leaders at Uganda Communications Commission in Kampala.

Nabakooba promised that government will ensure that every piece of information reaches all media channels in the country.

“As a ministry we are committed and we are going to build the capacity of Mr Ofwono Opondo and his team ( at Uganda Media Centre) because we believe that it’s one unit that can help us to amplify the messages but also engage you effectively and meaningfully,”she said.

She noted that if the capacity of the media centre is well built, the majority of the media outlets will be able to easily access information from the right source.

She said the media has played a great role in bridging the gap between the public and the policy makers.

The state minister for ICT, Peter Ogwang, expressed his disappointments towards some media reports which cast government in bad light in the fight against Covid-19.

He also asked journalists to always verify information before spreading it to avoid misleading the public.

“There are some things that journalists must research because there is wrong information being spread out there about food being given to the public. Look at the these beans, they are very clean beans,”he said.