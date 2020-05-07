The situation in Kasese and Bundibugyo districts is worrying after several rivers in the districts burst their banks .

In Kasese, rivers Nyamwamba in Kasese town, Mubuku and Nyamughasana burst their banks to spill water into the nearby communities whereas rolling stones were also on the move on the slopes of Mountain Rwenzori due to the bursting rivers.

According to Daily Monitor,Kasese municipality mayor, Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga said river Nyamwamba overflew at Bunyandiko in Kilembe sub county flooding in the low land areas of the town and tentatively, the entire Nyamwamba valley hosting the areas of Road Barrier, Nganji, Basecamp, Kibenge, Kisagazi and Nyakasanga are experiencing the flooding profusely whereas Kyanzuki Bridge on River Nyamwamba has also been swept away.

In Bundibugyo, it is reported that river Lamia which is at the Ugandan border with DRC also burst its banks spilling into the nearby communities.

Uganda Red Cross spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita confirmed the development but said their teams are on ground to assess the situation.

River Nyamwamba has on several occasions burst its banks and spilling to the nearby communities but also rolling stones coming with the moving water and hit several houses.