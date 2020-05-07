As government focuses on long distance truck drivers along the highways, authorities in Bududa district have raised a red flag over Kenyan track drivers who freely traverse the community in search of produce from farmers.

The authorities are worried that these pose a great risk to the community and have have stopped the truck drivers from entering the district pending the establishment of safety guidelines to prevent possible spreading of Covid-19.

Bududa district is a hub for bananas and other produce attracting traders from as far as Kenya. On a normal day, trucks from kenya dominate the district in search of produce.

District authorities say that the continued penetration of trucks into the community in the wake of Covid-19 increases the risk of spreading the virus amongst the community.

The authorities have barred entry of trucks into their district pending discussions on how to balance between business and the risk of catching the virus.

The district task force is expected to determine the fate of truck drivers in a meeting slated for today, May 7.