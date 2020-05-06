The Vice President and Member of Parliament for Bukoto County, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has handed his share of the Shs20m parliament COVID-19 cash to the district authorities in Masaka.

Ssekandi transferred his money to the Masaka District Administration on Wednesday morning, joining fellow NRM legislators like Usuk County MP and Minister for ICT Peter Ogwang, who sent his to Soroti district last week.

Also, Amolatar Woman MP Amulen Doreen given 20m to the district task force.

Last month President Museveni said it was morally reprehensible for members of parliament to award themselves Shs20m more so at such a time when the country is facing a crisis.

The president then advised them to return the money to their district headquarters and desist from using it on their personal expenses.

He warned that any member of parliament found using the money for personal gains will be audited and risks paying back the money through their salaries.