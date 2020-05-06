The management of Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC), also known as Entebbe Zoo, has said they still need more support to be able to feed the animals under captivity as the coronavirus pandemic bites more.

Last month, the UWEC Executive Director, James Musinguzi, said they had requested for funding to feed the 291 animals including among others reptiles and cats since revenues from gate collections are no longer coming after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, a number of well-wishers have since donated to UWEC.

On Tuesday, the State Minister of Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda admitted that the center is in a crisis since it obtains the highest traffic in the first and second terms for schools.

“At this time of the first term and second term we would be having several schools visiting us, unfortunately, we don’t expect them anymore,” Kiwanda said.

“Tourism is one of the most hit industries in this crisis. We expect to give relief food to animals as well.”

The Public Relations Officer at UWEC, Eric Ntalo confirmed that Kiwanda had promised funding which is currently being processed by the Ministry of Finance but noted more support is still needed to sustain the facility.

“We are no longer getting gate collections. We don’t know when the storm (Covid-19) will come down. We have been proactive that some donors came through but we are still welcoming more donations,”Ntalo said.

According to the UWEC managements, the animals are currently feeding well but they are only being proactive in preparation for the future in case the coronavirus pandemic lasts longer than expected

“We are doing a fundraising for friends to come through and support us. We want to categorically say that animals are getting their normal share and being looked after well but now that we are not collecting any money, we need to look ahead,” Ntalo said.

“We still have some money to feed them but imagine if we run out of funds, what we shall do. It is the reason we are being proactive.”

Commenting on Kiwanda’s assurance the UWEC publicist re-echoed the minister’s call for the public to continue contributing to the welfare of the animals.

“This institution is for the general public to conserve through education. When we conserve UWEC, we are conserving wildlife that will go a long way in educating the future generations to learn about the special species in the country.”

UWEC is home to 291 animals including cats, birds and reptiles and according to officials the lions eat eight kilograms of meat every day and on average shs112000 is spent on feeding all the animals on a daily basing.