The government will continue to ground public transport in the city centre for another stretch of 28 days after lockdown ends, Nile Post has exclusively learnt.

In a plan that has been seen by this website, the Ministry for Kampala has devised means to streamline transport means in the city centre, and they are using the current coronavirus lockdown as an anchor to start their changes.

Accordingly, taxis will be suspended for another 28 days whereas Boda Bodas will not be released until 21 days have elapsed after lifting the current lockdown.

Boda Boda’s according to the plan will have to belong to a trackable digital service provider like Safe Boda, Uber another that will achieve a licence to operate

The masterplan by the Kampala Ministry and their Works counterparts is meant to streamline the transport business through digital registration.

In the meantime (before 21 days elapse), they will continue operating like they have been during the lockdown crisis, by carrying only cargo and operating until 7:00pm.

During this time, Kampala Capital City Authority will beautify Boda stages using a budget that has already been released from the government.

These stages will be clearly demarcated with a specific number of known riders.

“The aim is to ensure Boda Boda stages and riders are reduced,” a source said.

“Indeed, Boda stages that have been accounted for in the budget are only 540, down from the initial 970 Boda stages.”

Also, a Boda free zone will be placed in the city, while Boda Boda coming into the city will be required to stop somewhere.

One of the stopping zones for Boda Bodas coming into the city will be at Mulago.

Nile Post has learnt of the intention by the Ministry for Kampala to present these changes to the cabinet for immediate adoption as soon as the lockdown ends.

The Minister for Trade, Amelia Kyambadde recently warned Boda Boda riders to rethink their strategy or else they might not return to business after the lockdown.

“I am afraid a few Boda Bodas will return on the market because most of them are owned by different people. Boda Boda riders should start rethinking their strategy because life isn’t just that,” Kyambadde said while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze show last month.

Kyambadde said that people, especially in urban areas, should think of shifting from trading to value addition and that the government is ready to support them if they present their projects.

“Once you indicate three big projects, the government will support you. I encourage people to join SACCOs. We need to step up the youth livelihood fund, we need to simplify the requirements.”