The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has for the second time directed all legislators to ignore the directives from both the executive and judiciary on the usage of Shs 20 million that has stirred controversy.

Chairing a parliamentary sitting yesterday, Kadaga said only her directives as the head of the Institution of Parliament that should be followed in regards to how the Shs 20 million should be used something that appeased majority of the legislators.

Kira Municipality legislator Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda rebewas the first to challenge the manner in which the president continues to belittle Parliament.

Museveni last week directed the MPs to give the money to their district task force.

Ssemujju said Museveni had no moral authority to question how the MPs use their money.

After Kadaga’s statement, some MPs started chanting her name.

Meanwhile sources have told us that President Museveni met a section of legislators to try to resolve the impasse surrounding the Shs 20 million that was allotted to each of them to fight the deadly covid-19 disease in their constituencies.