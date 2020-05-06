The minister of state for Primary Health Care, Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has applauded midwives across the country who have stayed on duty during this period despite the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She made the remarks while addressing the media on Tuesday as the world celebrated the International Midwives Day.

The International Midwives Day is celebrated on May 5 every year to highlight importance role midwives play in the health of mothers, children and their families.

“As we celebrate the day, we recognise the contribution of midwives in Uganda. They have done lot in saving the lives of our women and the new born babies,”Moriku said.

She noted that due to the great services rendered by the midwives in the country, uptake of antenatal care services has improved from 58% to 74%.

She however acknowledged that the ministry is aware of the challenges faced by the midwives and the solutions will be provided as soon as possible.

“We are taking stock of what has been achieved this year. We are celebrating while looking at the challenges they face and how best we can fill the gap,”she said.

The president of the National Midwives Association (NMA), Annette Evelyn Kanyunyuzi, urged the midwives to continue serving the nation.

“Despite Covid-19,you have remained at the station, passionately working and serving to save the mothers.We want to recognise the contribution that midwives play towards the reduction of maternal mortality,”she noted.