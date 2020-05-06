The Unit Disciplinary Committee (UDC) sitting at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence headquarters in Mbuya has sent five civilians and a UPDF soldier to the Makindye based General Court Martial.

The UDC chairman, Col.Tom Kabuye said while reading the charges that Joachim Erepu was arrested while in possession of military Information both in hard and soft copy on his laptop whereas Okei and Omera were both found with fire arms and ammunition which were illegally acquired.

Another suspect to face General Court Martial is Allan Nyanzi a resident of Salaama Zikusooka village who was arrested wearing military uniform and disguising as a UPDF soldier.

Also in court was Rogers Ssentongo who was found in unlawful possession of military stores which included, Miltary Uniforms, military shoes, military jackets and a bag.

Lance Corporal Orono will also face the army court on charges of murder for killing one Simon Sserwadda of Kazo in Kawempe Division.

Col Tom Kabuye while giving his judgment said that UPDF will not allow anyone to use military uniform to commit crimes or to wear it unlawfully.

He added that the authorities of the army are committed to keeping discipline and will not keep a blind eye to whoever wishes to tarnish the reputation of UPDF.

The army has always advised members of the public who are not part of the UPDF to desist from using items which are ordinarily military stores due to repercussions.

Section 119 of the UPDF Act stipulates that any person found with weapons, ammunition or equipment that are ordinarily a monopoly of the armed forces will be subject to Military Law and tried by the Court Martial.