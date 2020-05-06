CTI Africa, a social enterprise is empowering farmers in Buikwe to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their families.

With support from the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC), CTI Africa has created a world-class farm in Lugala village, Buikwe district and is providing farmers with the necessary technical support and inputs to grow high quality habanero (hot pepper) under a contract-farming module.

The company exported its first habanero peppers shipment to the tune of 1 tonne to the United Kingdom and another 4 tonnes a week later.

They anticipate that each of the farmers will earn in excess of Shs 8 million each year from the produce.

According to Michael Landau, the Chief Executive Officer of CTI Africa, they are working with Lake Victoria Farms, a United Kingdom based company to purchase all the produce from the farms in Buikwe.

“It is especially during difficult times like these that we have to support our farmers. We are together with them growing the highest quality peppers on the market while ensuring a steady and consistent supply to the buyers,” Landau said.

Landau said that by supporting farmers, they are keeping the promise they made to their UK partners that they can supply them even in the face of many challenges.

Landau said that they have also put in place the infrastructure and value addition by producing products such as powdered hot pepper processed in Uganda by Ugandan nationals.

Over the next few quarters, CTI Africa expects to export 100 tonnes of fresh pepper every month to the European market and beyond.