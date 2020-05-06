Critical book writer, cum journalist and lawyer, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who has been in detention since Easter Monday has been released on bail.

Kakwenza went missing on April 13 after being arrested by security operatives but was later produced in court and charged with doing an act likely to spread the infection of a disease contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

He was later remanded to Busesa prison.

On Wednesday, he was released on a non cash bond of shs10 million whereas each of his sureties was also asked to pay shs10 million non -cash.

The Iganga magistrate ordered him to return on June 15.

According to his lawyer, Eron Kiiza, Kakwenza was weak by the time of his release.

The charges

Prosecution alleges that on April,6, 2020,while at Busei A village in Iganga district using a min- Lenovo laptop unlawfully and negligently posted messages on his facebook account mobilizing the public against complying with the directives and public health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The state further alleges that he knew or had reason to believe that such actions would lead to the further spread of the coronavirus which is dangerous to human life.

He is the author of the critical book “The Greedy Barbarian” and many say the book is the cause of his woes.