President Museveni has backtracked on his earlier stance and allowed Members of Parliament to get involved in supplying relief items including food to their constituents.

On Tuesday, a group of 13 NRM MPs petitioned and met Museveni at State House in Entebbe asking him to change his earlier stance on distributing items.

“…despite your guidance that Members of Parliament should direct their support through the district task force, many members still find it difficult to support their communities due to local politicking and other challenges,” the group led by the government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa told Museveni.

The group said in districts where LCV chairmen are aspiring to become MPs, they tend to frustrate the interventions by the incumbent MPs and making it difficult for the constituents to be assisted.

“In some areas, the support provided by an MP for the benefit of the constituents is shared amongst other constituents where the MP has minimal political interest, hence putting the MP at a disadvantage.”

The group consequently asked the president to allow the establishment of a constituency task force where MPs are directly involved in interventions targeting their areas.

“The constituency task force should be institutionalised and made a permanent structure to support future initiatives and emergencies.”

The group proposed that the constuency task force will have the area MP as the chairperson, district woman MP, CAO as the accounting officer, DPC, DISO, District Health Officer, representative for people with disabilities and all Local Council three chairpersons.

Museveni stance

The president in response agreed with the request by the legislators saying the idea should be discussed because sometimes the districts are too big to deal with such issues.

“I totally agree with what has been pointed out and am aware that when there was a lock down, the homes were invaded by the students and the other people from the constituency because they wanted help with many things and so the MPs need the support which should be institutionalized. I welcome this proposal of the Constituency Task Force,”Museveni told the meeting.

He noted that the idea will have to be discussed with others legislators for a consensus.

Background

President Museveni recently stopped local leaders and politicians including MPs from involving themselves in distribution of relief items including food during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President said that much as it may be a good act, some politicians are simply taking advantage of the current delicate situation to play what he termed as “cheap politics”.

“I direct police to arrest people who will be distributing food to people. That is looking for cheap popularity, because you’re going to make people gather which is risky, you will be charged with attempted murder,” Museveni said in March.

“If you really want to help, then approach the task force team which is headed by the Prime Minister and Dr Jane Ruth Aceng. Give them the things, otherwise gathering people around you to play cheap politics is not allowed.”

Following this directive, Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake was arrested and allegedly tortured while in detention by security agencies for distributing food to his constituents.

He is currently admitted at Rubaga hospital.

Last week, the president blasted the MPs for sharing shs10 billion saying the act is “morally reprehensible.”

He asked them to give the money to their respective district task forces, a move that has created tension between the executive and parliament.

The recent development that has seen President Museveni backtrack on his earlier stance has since been seen by many as intended to ease tension between the two arms of government.