Kenya recorded a daily record of 45 new cases as the tally hit 535 yesterday.

Nine more patients were discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 182.

In giving a breakdown of the new cases, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said: 30 are males and 15 females. It involved 44 Kenyans and a Somali.

The cases are from Nairobi (29), Mombasa (11), Wajir (5).

Kagwe further disclosed that the five cases from Wajir County had recently travelled from Mogadishu in Somalia.

“There is a community spread in three key areas: Eastleigh, Kawangware and Old Town, Mombasa,” he said, insisting on the need for the Government to take serious action in those areas.

The 29 cases in Nairobi are from Eastleigh, a hotspot where mass testing started late last week.

Eastleigh has 63 cases so far

Mombasa’s Old Town has recorded 39 cases

Kawangware has 24 cases so far

“There is not a single person who is immune to the virus, you are as likely to have it as I am. Therefore nobody should be stigmatized,” Mutahi said.

“It is unfortunate that some are going to hotels to order two sausages and two beers. Then they will go to another eatery and order another sausage plus two more bottles.

“The same person will go to another restaurant and order an orange as dessert…and add another beer. Honestly, what are we doing?” he wondered.

He further expressed concern over disobedience to curfew regulations.

“If we call the police to arrest such people the media will report that we are harassing Kenyans. It is good that you (the media) are now reporting flaunting of the curfew rules,” he said.