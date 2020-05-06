Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) together with telecom giants Africell has donated three pickup trucks to help government in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The brand new Tata Xenon LT Single Cabins pick-up trucks were handed over to the Ministry of Health by Africell Uganda Chief Executive Officer Ziad Daoud and Chief Commercial Officer Neeraj Gala.

By providing additional mobility to the COVID-19 crisis response team, the vehicles will give the authorities more capacity to respond quickly to emergencies and enhance the overall strength of the national effort against Covid-19.

The vehicle donation was received by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine on behalf of the National Response Taskforce.

“Africell is committed to serving our communities, in both good and bad. During this lockdown period, emergency travel capability is a critical need for the authorities. Together with our regulator the Uganda Communication Commission, we are happy to donate three brand new pickup trucks to help the men and women on the frontline do their jobs more effectively,”Ziad Daoud said.

“Uganda’s timely and measured interventions have justified Uganda’s reputation as “the Pearl of Africa” and proven that ours is a land truly blessed. We stand behind the President and the Government in this period and we are confident that we will overcome this challenge as a nation.”

The donation follows several other interventions made by Africell to help Uganda tackle the Covid-19 emergency.

In particular, Africell has taken steps to help its users communicate cheaply and efficiently and has led a widespread public awareness campaign regarding the preventative measures people can take to remain safe from Covid-19.

For example, Africell has launched the “stayhome” bonus scheme, information campaigns on different media assets, extended its call center to the Ministry of Health by interconnecting on the 919 short code, zero rated a range of websites for customers to remain informed during this period, and various other things.

Also present at function was UCC Executive Directr, Eng. Irene Ssewankambo.

Uganda’s coronavirus cases are currently at 98 whereas the recoveries are at 55.