Cash Chat, a digital and social network mobile application has been upgraded with the latest high value features for effective user experience, developers, Bold Cashers Limited have said.

Cash Chat App helps users to transfer money, advertise products & services, chat with people, upload statuses and make voice and video calls.

The latest features added on the app include posting of videos on status, posting advert videos, swiping to reply messages, seeing advert views, sending out group invites and links among other notable features.

According to the founder, Asher Namanya the new Cash Chat app will allow agents to advertise on behalf of companies; also, users will earn from the adverts.

“Business is now, more than ever, going online and we want to spearhead this transition. We cannot do this successfully without training people who have subscribed to use our app,” Namanya said.

“We are going to give our advertising agents and members of the public the right skills to do business on our platform. We believe that the future of developing countries like Uganda is in investing in innovations like Cash Chat.”

He urged subscribers of the mobile app to uninstall the old version for an upgraded one from Google Play Store in order to access the new features.

Namanya revealed that advertising agents will receive online training on how to do business on the mobile application.

Recently, Cash Chat App and Pixan Inc launched the Covid-19 challenge to facilitate Ugandan developers to come up with digital solutions that will help the country recover from the economic distraught cause by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Challenge is looking at finding digital solutions that will ease the lives of Ugandans during and after this pandemic.

NBS Television presenter Annet Nambooze also known as Anatalia Ozzy of the Uncut Kalakata show was recently appointed as the Cash Chat brand ambassador.