Former Presidential Aspirant and FDC strongman Dr. Kizza Besigye has commended the government for taking the best steps in containing the spread of Coronavirus.

Dr. Besigye who was appearing on NBS TV said that every step that should have been taken in terms of slowing the spread has been taken.

“The immediate responses of preventing the spread of the virus have been done well, the steps that should have been taken have indeed been taken in terms of slowing the spread which is absolutely critical,” Besigye said.

“We are dealing with a highly contagious disease and reducing the spread is necessary because we have no cure, treatment, or prevention in terms of vaccine,” he added.

According to Besigye, if there were no immediate means to contain the spread of the virus, the country would get “overwhelmed by sick people in a very short time, and about 20 percent of those infected would need hospital management.”

Besigye said that such a situation would be terrible for the country that has approximately 40,000 beds.

However, Besigye cited that the lockdown could have been called at least a week earlier for better results.

“I called for a lockdown a week before it was instituted. The hygienic measures one needs could have been intensified if we were better organized,” he said.

He blamed the government for the lack of a proper plan in handling the lockdown and donations.

“I listened to the Deputy Attorney General saying the president is acting under the public health Act, how can the president be operating on laws of a minister. The Constitution of Uganda demands that in a situation like this, you must declare a state of emergency,’ he argued.

“The Ministry of Health cannot lock down the economy of a country. You need institutions that will manage a situation, you must create institutions that beef up the trust of the citizens,” he added.

According to Besigye, the office of the prime minister that has been put in charge of the crisis is highly discredited because of the grave cases of corruption.

“The national task force is part of the problem, it was placed in the office of the Prime Minister but does not emanate from a legal known framework. if they want to implement the activity of giving out food, who will oversee them? They should create institutions that they trust,” he said.

For the same reason, Besigye said he does not trust the donations because they are from those seeking favors from President Museveni and he does not trust them.

“I will not donate to things I do not trust. We should have a legal and institutional framework everyone trusts and relates to. Ugandans are very generous people except that they have nothing to give.”