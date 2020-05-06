The ten army Members of Parliament have returned the controversial shs20 million they each received to help them in the fight against coronavirus in their constituents.

The army legislators in total returned shs 200 million that they handed to the Covid-19 task force at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala on Tuesday afternoon.

“As directed by the Court to take the money to either the Parliamentary Commission, district task force or national task force, we are here to fulfill it,” Gen. Elly Tuwmine who represented the other army MPs said.

The High Court last week ordered MPs to return the Shs20m be taken to the district task force or to the national task force for those legislators representing interest groups.

Donate shs20 more

The ten UPDF legislators also donated shs20 million more to the national task force as their contribution towards the fight against the deadly virus.

“We are making our donation of two million shillings of our salary per month for the next six months to support the national task force in the fight against Covid-19,”Gen.Tumwine who represented his colleagues said.

“The UPDF cannot be left behind in sacrificing wherever it is necessary. We shall defeat this pandemic.”

Several people have donated to the national task force to help in the fight against coronavirus.

President Museveni last week delivered on the promise and donated shs1.4 million which is part of his salary to the national task force, whereas Nakaseke South MP, Luttamaguzi Ssemakula also wrote to the Speaker of Parliament directing that shs2 million is deducted from his salary per month to go towards the fight against Covid-19.

The national task force last week announced that all donations including cash, motor vehicles and food from well-wishers had reached shs21 billion but said they need more.