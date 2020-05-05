The army and Police have received an assortment of equipment from Kyoga Dynamics Limited to help them in the operations to enforce the presidential directives on stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Kyoga Dynamics Ltd is a Joint Venture Company between Luwero Industries and China Wan Bao Engineering Corporation for production of explosives but is also under the National Enterprises Corporation, the business arm of the UPDF.

The donation handed over to the security forces included 10,000 pieces of disposable medical face masks, 500 pieces of KN95 masks, 100 pieces of medical protective suits, 100 pieces of medical goggles and 20 pieces of infra-red thermometers.

Speaking while receiving the equipment, the Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda appreciated the National Enterprises Corporation (NEC) for the great support at this moment when security forces are playing a very vital role to ensure safety of the people.

The Managing Director NEC, Lt Gen James Mugira reiterated the commitment of the UPDF’s business wing to provide support and also continue production as the world continues the war against the virus.

Present at the ceremony were the 1st Deputy Prime Minister R Hon Gen Moses Ali, Gen Elly Tumwiine, the Minister for Security, Christopher Kibanzanga, the Minister of State for Defence in charge of Veterans Affairs, Mary Karoro Okurut the Minister for General Duties, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs Rosette Byengoma and the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi.

The Inspector General of Police was represented by AIGP Asan Kasingye, the police’s Chief Political Commissar.

The donation comes at a time when security forces have put in place guidelines to be followed by officers after a 29-year old Police officer in Hoima tested positive of the deadly coronavirus.

The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has since directed that at all times, police officers must wear face masks while on duty.

Uganda’s confirmed coronavirus cases are at 97 whereas 55 of these have been discharged after fully recovering from the virus.