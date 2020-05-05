Uganda’s coronavirus cases have risen to 97 after eight new infections were recorded on Monday evening according to the Ministry of Health.

On Monday, 2016 samples of truck drivers were tested and six of these turned out positive whereas two cases were from communities as part of the rapid assessment survey.

“Five truck drivers arrived via Malaba border post while one arrived via Mutukula point of entry. One community case, a resident of Kyotera District while the other is a Ugandan truck driver from Mutukula,” a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

Government recently kicked off a mass testing exercise targeting 20,000 people and aimed at assessing the prevalence of the deadly virus among Ugandan communities.

The exercise has since seen three people testing positive of the virus.

Newly imported infections by inter-state cargo drivers from the neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania seem to continue to be a menace in the country with a big percentage of the new infections coming from this group.

This state of affairs has created apprehension among Ugandans.

However, President Museveni insisted that government will not ban entry of truck drivers into the country despite concerns from Ugandans.

Currently, all cargo drivers are tested at the border entry points and left to move and pick their results later.

Uganda’s confirmed cases reach 97, recovered cases on Monday increased when three more patients were discharged for the number to reach 55 in total.