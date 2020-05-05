Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio says he is healthy and determined to fight the COVID-19 pandemic after announcing on twitter he tested negative for the virus following a 15-day self-isolation.

Bio self-quarantined from home after a bodyguard tested positive for the virus.

Although Sierra Leone’s three-day nationwide lockdown ends Tuesday, Bio said he is directing the military to enhance security at international airports and border crossings in line with public health initiatives.

Sierra Leone has confirmed 178 coronavirus cases and nine deaths.