The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has issued new guidelines that will ensure police officers are safe from the deadly coronavirus.

“All police officers must wear face masks at all times while on duty without excuse. Failure to do this shall lead to arrest and prosecution,” the new guidelines read in part.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed the development saying these are meant to protect police officers from getting infected with the deadly virus.

“We are priotising infection control protocols by distributing gloves and face masks as part of our officers’ uniform,” Enanga told journalists on Monday.

He said the force’s garment industry is manufacturing more to ensure all officers throughout the country have enough of these materials.

The new guidelines issued by the police chief have also barred police officers from carrying passengers, suspects or colleagues on motorcycles while on or off duty.

Overloading of police vehicles has also been banned whereas barracks administrations have been urged to promote hygiene by the police chief, Ochola in the latest safety guidelines to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

The nature of their work makes security forces vulnerable to being infected by the virus since they interact with many people in their line of duty.

Over the weekend, a 29 year old police officer attached to Masindi police station tested positive of the deadly virus during the ongoing rapid assessment survey carried out by the Ministry of Health to ascertain the Coronavirus prevalence among communities.

Consequently, a total of 104 other police officers who were staying in the same barracks with the isolated officer have also been quarantined.

The Police barracks in Masindi was also declared a no-go area for anyone as officers are quarantined inside whereas the area police station has since been disinfected.

The new police officers deployed in the area have since set up a temporary barracks at Kabalega Secondary School.

Uganda’s confirmed coronavirus cases are at 97 whereas the recovered cases on Monday increased when three more patients were discharged for the number to reach 55 in total.