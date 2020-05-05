Police has insisted it will not allow traders in Kisekka market to open their shops to resume operations.

President Museveni last night allowed garages to operate whereas the lockdown was extended for two more weeks.

On Wednesday, several traders in the market went to open their shops but were dispersed by police and the military who ordered them to close their businesses saying they are not part of those essential services allowed to operate.

“As we continue to patrol and enforcing the Presidential directives, we are paying keen interest in areas that may have misunderstood the directives like Kisekka market. These are spare part shops and not garages,” Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said.

He insisted that garages are known and licenced by Kampala Capital City Authority, adding that makeshift mechanics by the roadside in Kisekka market are illegal and not licenced to operate.

Security forces have on several occasions clashed with Kisekka market traders in the past years over several reasons.

President Museveni last night allowed garages to open as part of the easing of the lockdown by government but many have since questioned the move to open the repair facilities without opening spare parts shops from where mechanics buy the parts to put in the vehicles they repair.