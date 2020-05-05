The Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake, has accused security operatives of torturing him after he was arrested on 19th April 2020.

Zaake is currently nursing injuries at Lugaba Hospital.

Zaake made the claims while speaking to the media on Monday for the first time since his arrest few weeks ago.

The legislator was apprehended from his home in Mityana for allegedly distributing food to locals flouting the presidential directives.

Zaake said as soon as he was arrested, he was taken to place where he got to know from fellow inmates as one of the Chieftaincy Military Intelligence (CMI) offices.

He claimed that he was blindfolded then clobbered countless times until his body got paralysed and he was not feeling pain any more.

“Beating started from the compound and I can’t count the number of strokes I was given to the extent that I was not feeling any pain,”he narrated.

He also alleged that his tormentors questioned his alliance with Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“I remember that night of arrest, I was allowed to see my wife and my personal doctor was there, they checked and examined me and I told them where I feel most of the pain in my body,”he noted.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the force had recorded a statement from the bedridden legislator regarding the allegations of torture.

“If the findings support acts of torture, the officers found culpable will definitely be suspended and they will be charged in the courts of law but that will depend on the findings,” said Enanga.