The Kenyan High Commission in Uganda has asked citizens not to worry after the Ugandan government announced a waiver on all expired visas during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a May,4 message to all Kenyans in Uganda, the High Commissioner, Kiema Kilonzo says there is no need to worry about the expiry of visas by Kenyan citizens living in Uganda.

“I am happy to inform you that the government of Uganda graciously announced that they would give a waiver to any foreigner whose visa expires during this period,” Kilonzo said.

“Those whose visas expire should therefore, not panic. Instead they should wait but regularly check the website of immigration for any further guidance on the issue.”

The High Commission in the message urged Kenyan citizens to continue observing the laws and guidelines issued by the Ugandan government to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs recently said all foreigners with expired visas will not be arrested as is always the procedure.

“Foreign residents and visitors with expired immigration facilities can freely access services in the country without the threat of being arrested,” the Ministry said last month.

According to the latest statement by the Kenyan High Commissioner, citizens who have lost loved ones while in Uganda have also been allowed to repatriate the bodies in close collaboration with the Ugandan government.

On Kenyans who would want to return to their home country, Kilonzo assured them that they can as well stay in Uganda because of the travel restrictions imposed by government.

“We note that the restrictions as well as other measures put in place have greatly contributed to reducing the rate at which Covid-19 has spread in Uganda. We applaud the authorities for the foresight and wisdom they had when they imposed these measures.”

“We pray that the country continues to register success so that the restrictions are lifted soon than later. Let us play our part in this success by accepting to be guided,” the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda told citizens.

Uganda’s confirmed coronavirus cases are at 97 whereas the recoveries are at 55.

However, on the other side, Kenya has 490 confirmed cases, 173 of these have recovered, whereas 24 have died.