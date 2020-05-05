Legislators from Busoga under their umbrella body Busoga Parliamentary Caucus are concerned with the continued clash between the three arms of government.

During a press conference held at Parliament on Monday, the legislators who vowed not to return the Shs 20 million unless directed by Rebecca Kadaga, the speaker who is the head of Parliament.

This comes after both the president and the judiciary openly castigated the manner in which legislators allotted themselves Shs 10 billion to help them fight against Covid-19 in their respective constituencies.

This did not augur well with Kadaga who last week blasted the two arms for interfering with the oversight role of parliament.

The Busoga MPs said the clash between the government organs is unnecessary.

However, the Legislators applauded President Museveni for contributing part of his salary to the national task force towards the fight against COVID19 in the country. The president last week contributed Shs 1.4 million shillings.