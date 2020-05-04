The Uganda police has called on its officers to always balance between protecting their lives and the public, this comes a after a police officer in Masindi tested positive for Covid-19.

The force has provided all the necessary protection equipment according to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga to keep frontline officers safe while on duty.

Last week a police officer at Masindi police station tested positive for Covid-19 which necessitated quarantining the 102 officers working at the station. The Masindi prison which neighbors Masindi police also took extra caution and sent a medical team to analyse the situation.

The Joint Security task team has also called upon the public especially at the Tanzanian border in districts of Rakai, Isingiro, Ntungamo, Mbarara and other to be more vigilant and report illegal entrants since Tanzania poses a very big challenge to Uganda due to its increasing positive cases.

Six Tanzanians were arrested last week at Kikagati for illegal entry and are currently under quarantine pending court appearance for illegal entry.

The police conducted operations indifferent parts of the country where a number of people were arrested in bars and other were founding loitering beyond curfew hours. 167 people were arrested in Makindye Division, others in Mpigi, Butambala, Mbale, Zombo Mitooma among other places.

The police say the number of people violating the presidential directives keep growing.