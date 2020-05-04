Presidential hopeful and former Security Minister, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde has asked the High Court to review the bail conditions set for him last month.

On April, 14, the head of the Criminal Division of the High Court Wilson Kwesiga, declined to release on bail Gen Tumukunde on grounds that his sureties were not substantial.

The judge ruled that the sureties did not include at least two military officers at his rank or higher.

However, in the latest application, Tumukunde has told he has failed to meet the conditions set for him so he can be released on bail.

“Since the ruling ( on bail), I have personally endeavored to implement the requirement of securing the presence of two military serving officers of the same rank(Lt.General) or of higher rank with a letter of introduction from the Chief of Defence Forces which requirement I have found to be practically impossible thereby hindering my constitutional right to bail,”Tumukunde says in his affidavit.

If the condition set by the High Court is to go by, the former spymaster has at least 23 senior army officers from whom to choose his two sureties.

The officers above his rank and these are full generals include President Museveni, Gen. David Muhoozi(the CDF),Salim Saleh, Ivan Koreta, Elly Tumwine, Katumba Wamala, Joram Mugume, Kale Kayihura, David Sejusa and Moses Ali.

Others at his rank of Lieutenant General include Mbadi Wilson(Deputy CDF), James Mugira , Peter Elwelu ,Pecos Kutesa, Nakibus Lakara ,Charles Lutaaya, , Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Andrew Gutti, , Jim Owoyesigyire, John Mugume, Charles Otema Awany, and Joseph Musanyufu among others.

However, according to the former commander of the UPDF fourth division in Gulu,he has failed to secure of those to stand surety for him to be released temporarily from prison.

He says the sureties already presented including Hannington Karuhanga(brother in law) Mathew Rukikaire(family friend) and Wife Stella Tumukunde are substantial and appropriate in the current circumstances.

Tumukunde insists that he is still innocent until proven guilty by court and should enjoy that right.

The court also said it would reconsider his bail application 30 days after the end of the countrywide lockdown.

The former spymaster has however asked court to review the condition so he can enjoy his right to bail as provided for by the Constitution.

“The presidential directive on Covid-19 and locking down the country are infinite and subject to further extensions or reviews as and when the situation warrants,” he says.

He says that the lockdown is likely to be extended and this will have a bearing on his stay in prison.

Court has set May 6, 2020 as the day for the prosecution to respond to the application by Tumukunde’s lawyers and the ruling to be delivered on May,11.