The national Covid-19 task force has urged Ugandans to donate to the country’s efforts of containing and fighting the pandemic.

Committee chairperson, Emmanuel Katongole, revealed that Ugandans had raised Shs 21 billion out of the targeted Shs 170 billion needed for the effort.

Katongole explained that the money is urgently needed to buy medical equipment, especially the much needed covid19 testing kits.

“The Covid-19 fund goal is to raise Shs 170 billion to be utilized by the ministry of Health for test kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other needs of the ministry,”he said.

He said the committee is looking to salaried workers in the country to meet the deficit of nearly Shs 149 billion.

Katongole said the committee intends to approach various institutions and companies to help them out.

“We have identified those companies that we think are able to help us but our general appeal is that every Ugandan should participate otherwise we have got targets and we shall be reaching out to those targeted organisations,”he said.

Dorothy Kisaka, the secretary of the taskforce said :”We encourage every donor to come with write ups on what they are donating so that we have proper accountability.”