Cabinet has voted to extend the countrywide lockdown by 14 more days, the Nile Post has learnt.

Experts on the national Covid-19 response team on Saturday met President Museveni in Entebbe and advised him to extend the lockdown by 21 days .

On Monday morning ,a cabinet meeting in which the experts were party sat to discuss the possibility of extending the lockdown.

Whereas the experts wanted a 21-day extension, cabinet insisted on 14 days creating a stalemate during the meeting.

However, after a long debate, by consensus, it was agreed that the lockdown be extended by two weeks.

Despite President Museveni reasoning with the experts to have the lockdown extended for 21 days for once rather than doing it in bits, consensus was against the move and his view could not stand.

On Saturday, experts told the president that new cases in communities are still something to worry about and hence the need to extend the lockdown.

“The team cited new cases after the Rapid Assessment Survey. The team told the president that if the lockdown is lifted, it will disrupt the process of assessment but also the spread of the virus in those areas especially near the border with Tanzania. They asked for more time to study the situation,” a source that attended the meeting said.

The same reasons were cited in Monday’s cabinet meeting.

The experts cited the Masindi that has seen the entire barracks of 104 officers and their families quarantined after being suspected to have come into contact with the officer who tested positive during the ongoing survey.

“The extension will allow experts study the situation properly,” a source that attended the meeting told the Nile Post.

In the meeting, it was however agreed that carpentry, metal workshops, hardware shops and whole shops be allowed to operate.

The meeting however insisted that public and private transport means should not be allowed to operate.

President Museveni is expected to address the nation tonight on the way forward.